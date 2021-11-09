Advertisement

Governor signs bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays.

The move closes a long-exploited loophole in Ohio law, which formerly allowed residents to purchase fireworks in the state but not set them off.

The bill signed by DeWine Monday also allows local communities to restrict or ban the use of fireworks.

The law limits days for setting off fireworks to several holidays including New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day Weekend, days on and around July 4, and the Hindu festival of Diwali.

DeWine vetoed a similar measure in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

