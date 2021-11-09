Advertisement

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.(Source: Aldrin Space Institute at Fla. Tech/Heinz/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is unveiling a Martian-grown ketchup.

The company said it has made its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth but in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked on it for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology.

They grew the tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

The experiment, which has been two years in the making, shows the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

The research team and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will be the first to taste the final product on Wednesday.

You can watch the moment on Heinz’s social media channels.

The “Martian” ketchup will not be available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the...
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Man arrested in Huntington shooting

Latest News

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
Vehicle fire shuts down northbound lanes of I-77
DASH CAM: 14-year-old charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville, Ala., on Tuesday, authorities...
14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say