Herd falls to 4th in soccer rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team finished fourth in the final regular season rankings after losing to FIU Friday night 4-1. Oregon State, Tulsa and Washington are the top three teams while Kentucky is ranked 15th with WVU coming back into the top 25 at number 21.

The Conference USA soccer tournament begins this week with Marshall awaiting the winner of Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic. The semi-final match is Friday evening. Also from CUSA, they announced their All-Conference teams Tuesday afternoon. Marshall’s Pedro Dolabella was named player of the year and offensive MVP while Nathan Dossantos claimed the defensive MVP award. Here are the rest of the CUSA All-Conference team.

Player of the Year -- Pedro Dolabella, MF, Marshall

Offensive MVP -- Pedro Dolabella, MF, Marshall

Defensive MVP -- Nathan Dossantos, D, Marshall

Co-Midfielders of the Year -- Vitor Dias, Marshall and Pedro Dolabella, Marshall

Goalkeeper of the Year -- Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year -- Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, F, FIU

Coach of the Year -- Kyle Russell, FIU

Golden Boot Award -- Preston Popp, F, Charlotte

Golden Glove Award -- Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky

All-Conference USA First Team -- GK: Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky D: Kareem Riley, FIUD: Luis Grassow, Kentucky D: Nathan Dossantos, Marshall MF: Joe Brito, Charlotte MF: Matteo Gasperoni, FIUMF: Marcel Meinzer, Kentucky MF: Vitor Dias, Marshall MF: Pedro Dolabella, Marshall F: Preston Popp, Charlotte F: Stephen Afrifa, FIU F: Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, FIU F: Milo Yosef, Marshall

All-Conference USA Second Team -- GK: Oliver Semmle, Marshall D: Delasi Batse, Charlotte D: Nicholas Itopoulos, Coastal Carolina D: David Garcia, FIU D: Robert Screen, Kentucky D: Jan-Erik Leinhos, Marshall MF: Emile Rzepecki, Coastal Carolina MF: Alonso Coello Camarero, Florida Atlantic MF: Vinicius Fernandes, Marshall MF: Max Schneider, Marshall MF: Eliot Goldthorp, Old Dominion MF: Peter Clement, South Carolina F: Kameron Lacey, Charlotte F: Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, Coastal Carolina F: Filip Jauk, Florida Atlantic F: Nathaniel St. Louis, UAB

All-Conference USA Third Team -- GK: Leon Schmidt, Coastal Carolina GK: Tyler Hogan, FIU D: Marcelo Lage, Coastal Carolina D: Oscar McConnell, Coastal Carolina D: Tom Abrahamsson, Florida Atlantic D: Lucca Rodrigues, Kentucky D; Josh Thacker, Old Dominion MF: Alessandro Negri, Charlotte MF: Julian Hodek, FIU MF: Bailey Rouse, Kentucky F: Ivan Mykhailenko, Florida Atlantic F: Daniel Evans, Kentucky F: Logan Frost, South Carolina

C-USA All-Freshman Team

Alessandro Negri, MF, Charlotte

Ian Pilcher, D, Charlotte

Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, F, Coastal Carolina

Michael Fowler, F, Coastal Carolina

Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, F, FIU

Julian Hodek, MF, FIU

Filip Jauk, F, Florida Atlantic

Davide Romeo, MF, Florida Atlantic

Oliver Juul, D, Kentucky

Martin Soereide, MF, Kentucky

Eliot Goldthorp, MF, Old Dominion

Harrison Myring, F, South Carolina

