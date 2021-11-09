Herd falls to 4th in soccer rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team finished fourth in the final regular season rankings after losing to FIU Friday night 4-1. Oregon State, Tulsa and Washington are the top three teams while Kentucky is ranked 15th with WVU coming back into the top 25 at number 21.
The Conference USA soccer tournament begins this week with Marshall awaiting the winner of Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic. The semi-final match is Friday evening. Also from CUSA, they announced their All-Conference teams Tuesday afternoon. Marshall’s Pedro Dolabella was named player of the year and offensive MVP while Nathan Dossantos claimed the defensive MVP award. Here are the rest of the CUSA All-Conference team.
Player of the Year -- Pedro Dolabella, MF, Marshall
Offensive MVP -- Pedro Dolabella, MF, Marshall
Defensive MVP -- Nathan Dossantos, D, Marshall
Co-Midfielders of the Year -- Vitor Dias, Marshall and Pedro Dolabella, Marshall
Goalkeeper of the Year -- Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year -- Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, F, FIU
Coach of the Year -- Kyle Russell, FIU
Golden Boot Award -- Preston Popp, F, Charlotte
Golden Glove Award -- Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky
All-Conference USA First Team -- GK: Jan Hoffelner, Kentucky D: Kareem Riley, FIUD: Luis Grassow, Kentucky D: Nathan Dossantos, Marshall MF: Joe Brito, Charlotte MF: Matteo Gasperoni, FIUMF: Marcel Meinzer, Kentucky MF: Vitor Dias, Marshall MF: Pedro Dolabella, Marshall F: Preston Popp, Charlotte F: Stephen Afrifa, FIU F: Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, FIU F: Milo Yosef, Marshall
All-Conference USA Second Team -- GK: Oliver Semmle, Marshall D: Delasi Batse, Charlotte D: Nicholas Itopoulos, Coastal Carolina D: David Garcia, FIU D: Robert Screen, Kentucky D: Jan-Erik Leinhos, Marshall MF: Emile Rzepecki, Coastal Carolina MF: Alonso Coello Camarero, Florida Atlantic MF: Vinicius Fernandes, Marshall MF: Max Schneider, Marshall MF: Eliot Goldthorp, Old Dominion MF: Peter Clement, South Carolina F: Kameron Lacey, Charlotte F: Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, Coastal Carolina F: Filip Jauk, Florida Atlantic F: Nathaniel St. Louis, UAB
All-Conference USA Third Team -- GK: Leon Schmidt, Coastal Carolina GK: Tyler Hogan, FIU D: Marcelo Lage, Coastal Carolina D: Oscar McConnell, Coastal Carolina D: Tom Abrahamsson, Florida Atlantic D: Lucca Rodrigues, Kentucky D; Josh Thacker, Old Dominion MF: Alessandro Negri, Charlotte MF: Julian Hodek, FIU MF: Bailey Rouse, Kentucky F: Ivan Mykhailenko, Florida Atlantic F: Daniel Evans, Kentucky F: Logan Frost, South Carolina
C-USA All-Freshman Team
Alessandro Negri, MF, Charlotte
Ian Pilcher, D, Charlotte
Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, F, Coastal Carolina
Michael Fowler, F, Coastal Carolina
Bernardo Dos Santos Monteiro, F, FIU
Julian Hodek, MF, FIU
Filip Jauk, F, Florida Atlantic
Davide Romeo, MF, Florida Atlantic
Oliver Juul, D, Kentucky
Martin Soereide, MF, Kentucky
Eliot Goldthorp, MF, Old Dominion
Harrison Myring, F, South Carolina
