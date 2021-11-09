Huntington City Council discusses redistricting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A special Huntington City Council meeting to discuss redistricting took place Monday night.

City leaders say the goal is to give each council district an equal number of citizens, providing each district an equal vote within City Council. It’s something Council does every 10 years based on new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We have one vote per person, and we have nine districts,” said Councilman Bob Bailey. “We have to have an equal number of voters in each of those nine districts.”

Council plans to revisit the ordinance during a second reading at a districting meeting this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.