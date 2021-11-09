Advertisement

Huntington City Council discusses redistricting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A special Huntington City Council meeting to discuss redistricting took place Monday night.

City leaders say the goal is to give each council district an equal number of citizens, providing each district an equal vote within City Council. It’s something Council does every 10 years based on new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We have one vote per person, and we have nine districts,” said Councilman Bob Bailey. “We have to have an equal number of voters in each of those nine districts.”

Council plans to revisit the ordinance during a second reading at a districting meeting this Friday.

