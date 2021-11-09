Advertisement

Huntington mayor introduces ordinance to create HPD deputy chief position

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Monday night introduced an ordinance to City Council...
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Monday night introduced an ordinance to City Council creating the position of deputy chief within the Huntington Police Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Monday night introduced an ordinance to City Council creating the position of deputy chief within the Huntington Police Department.

If approved by Council, the mayor plans to appoint current HPD Lt. Phil Watkins to the position.

Williams says that newly appointed Chief Karl Colder’s experience working with interstate agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), along with Watkins’ institutional knowledge of the city and the inner workings of the Huntington Police Department, will help the department achieve its full potential in its new era.

The ordinance goes to a second reading during Council’s next regular meeting in two weeks.

Huntington mayor announces plans to create HPD deputy chief position

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Crews are on scene of an accident along I-64 East in Cabell County.
Car accident on I-64E

Latest News

Shots fired have been reported in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington.
Man arrested in Huntington shooting
Sgt. Josh Sammons is the highest-ranking officer still with the department.
Interim police chief named in Chesapeake
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Plane makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport