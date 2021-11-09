Huntington mayor introduces ordinance to create HPD deputy chief position

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams on Monday night introduced an ordinance to City Council creating the position of deputy chief within the Huntington Police Department.

If approved by Council, the mayor plans to appoint current HPD Lt. Phil Watkins to the position.

Williams says that newly appointed Chief Karl Colder’s experience working with interstate agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), along with Watkins’ institutional knowledge of the city and the inner workings of the Huntington Police Department, will help the department achieve its full potential in its new era.

The ordinance goes to a second reading during Council’s next regular meeting in two weeks.

