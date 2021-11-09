Indian Summer warmth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The early American folklore behind Indian Summer is simple. Native Americans viewed a warm spell after the first frost as a second chance to harvest crops before the cold of late fall and winter took hold. Fast forward 200+ years and the question posed is a simple one; namely, if the first frost of the season occurs in November as it did last week (5-6 straight nights), then will there be an Indian Summer that year?

Weather-wise let’s enjoy the warmth of November as long as we can as before too long those cold blusters of the season will arrive. In fact it may be just cold enough for the first snow flakes of the season to fall by the weekend and early next week. But before then warming sunshine will propel highs to 65-70 again Tuesday thru Thursday. While all 3 days are dry, by Thursday night a round of gusty showers will pass with the first meaningful rain of November.

That dryness poses a brush fire risk starting Tuesday as warm winds invade and gust to 25 miles per hour. While burning of brush (never trash) is permitted away from city limits (dusk to dawn, or more specifically 6PM-6AM in Ohio and Kentucky and 5PM-7AM in WV), as dry as it has been this fall, it is prudent to put off burning until we get some healthy rains.

By Friday thru the weekend, chillier air will be arriving and with it in time will come the risk of those first snow flakes of the season. Sunday-Monday seems the most opportune for wet melting flakes while the ski lodge get in on their second mantle of snow of the season. Weekend highs in the 40s and low in the 30s make the risk of wet snow plausible!

