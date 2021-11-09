Interim police chief named in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - New faces in leadership roles say they’ve taken positive steps toward getting the village of Chesapeake back on track.

At a special meeting Monday night, Chesapeake Village Council members approved naming Sgt. Josh Sammons, the highest-ranking officer still with the department, as their interim police chief.

Sammons has been with the department for four years.

A new top cop was needed after council members voted Friday night not to keep Chief Steven Woodyard, who’d been on a six-month probationary period since getting the job.

That decision led to two police officers resigning, leaving the village with only two officers on the force.

New Mayor Nathan Ittig wants to assure residents there’s no need for alarm.

“The village is still safe,” Ittig said. “We still have officers on duty. They’ve offered to pick up some hours and shifts.”

The mayor says the village can hire at least three more officers, and they’re looking to fill those positions as quickly as possible.

Early last month, the previous mayor, four council members, and fiscal officer Lenny Abrams announced they were resigning.

Three new council members were elected last week.

At Monday night’s special meeting, Abrams was named interim fiscal officer, putting him back in the position he’d just resigned from Oct. 31.

The mayor says they want him to finish work with the state auditor, and Abrams says he wants to stay through the audit because this year has his name on it.

“It’s not fair to the new person to bring them in the middle of this fiasco,” Abrams said during the meeting, “because they’ll have to start all over, figure it all out, start from scratch basically like I did.”

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I think we’re getting on track,” Ittig said.

The audit is covering 2019, 2020, and 2021.

