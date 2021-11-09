Kentucky Humane Society seeking donations for puppy with broken paws

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society leaders said they are determined to help a puppy that came to them with broken paws.

Humane society officials said they are unsure what caused 5-month-old MacGregor’s injuries and are asking for donations to pay for his surgery and care.

According to the humane society, MacGregor came to them from an overcrowded Kentucky shelter and suffered blunt force trauma to his front paws that resulted in broken metacarpal bones in both his right and left paws.

“These are very unusual injuries and we do not know what may have caused them, but we are determined to help him,” they said.

After seeing a specialist, leaders said the surgery needed to mend his broken bones will cost a minimum of $5,000.

“This handsome boy has quickly stolen all of our hearts at KHS! Despite the pain he is in, he has the best personality and loves giving kisses to all of the staff and volunteers who visit with him,” they said.

If you’d like to help, you can donate online or on its Facebook page.

