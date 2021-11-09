Man arrested in Huntington shooting

UPDATE 11/8/21 @ 10:25 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces murder charges in connection with a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, of Huntington, is charged in connection with the death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, who was also from Huntington, according to a city news release issued Monday night.

Audu’s body was found in the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street after reports of gunshots in that area.

Investigators say they were able to identify the vehicle that was used in the shooting, with the help of West Virginia State Police who assisted HPD detectives.

According to the release, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

UPDATE 11/6/21 @ 12:50 p.m

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting late Friday, Nov. 5, that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man.

Patrol officers were dispatched to 19th Street and 10th Avenue at approximately 10:08 p.m. Friday after it was reported someone had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the body of Calvin J. Audu, 42, of Huntington, in the intersection. He had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives were called to the scene, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is advised to call Cpl. Kevin Miller in the Detective Bureau’s Homicide Unit at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444

UPDATE 11/6/21 @ 7:14 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The shooting was reported around 10:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington, dispatchers said. Officers were on scene for hours with the area taped off.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the shooting. At this time, there is no word on any arrests in the case.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information in this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/5/21 @ 10:28 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Friday night in the 1000 block of 19th Street in Huntington, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m., and Huntington Police Department officers have taped off the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street.

A neighbor told us about hearing as many as four gunshots. Officers are talking with people in the area to determine what led up to the incident.

Our crew at the scene is still waiting on word from police about a potential victim.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.