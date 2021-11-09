Advertisement

Public comment sought on W.Va. water company rate proposals

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Utility regulators have scheduled an additional public hearing on proposed rate increases for West Virginia American Water customers.

The state Public Service Commission has set the hearing for Dec. 1 at Bluefield City Hall.

The company is seeking a 26% increase in water rates for 167,000 customers in 19 counties.

It’s also asking for a 31% increase for sewer service for about 1,100 customers in Fayette County.

Comments also can be made in writing by mail to the commission in Charleston or through its website.

