Public comment sought on W.Va. water company rate proposals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Utility regulators have scheduled an additional public hearing on proposed rate increases for West Virginia American Water customers.

The state Public Service Commission has set the hearing for Dec. 1 at Bluefield City Hall.

The company is seeking a 26% increase in water rates for 167,000 customers in 19 counties.

It’s also asking for a 31% increase for sewer service for about 1,100 customers in Fayette County.

Comments also can be made in writing by mail to the commission in Charleston or through its website.

