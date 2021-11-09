Supply chain shortages impact food bank; organization ready to serve

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations are underway for one of the Facing Hunger Food Bank’s busiest times of the year: the holidays.

The food bank provides food for 130,000 people across the tri-state region.

“People are still making a lot of hard decisions, and some are still playing catch up,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, the executive director of Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We look for it to be a busy holiday season.”

Amidst the ongoing supply chain issues, the food bank has had difficulty acquiring meat products and dairy with an extended shelf life.

“What was once two weeks sometimes takes four to six weeks. We have to plan to stagger orders and not wait as long as we historically have to place them. We keep a close eye on inventory,” Kirkhart said. “Sometimes I have to order more frozen meat than we can hold because I have to strike while the iron’s hot. "

While logistics and inventory take more planning, Kirkhart said, “We’re ready to meet the demand.”

“We’re blessed with strong partnerships like the Salvation Army to make sure families in our region have food boxes,” Kirkhart said. “We’ve got a trailer load of holiday-specific food coming to make families can celebrate.”

Facing Hunger Food Bank has partnered with several other area organizations to deliver food boxes around the holidays.

