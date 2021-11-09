Advertisement

Supply chain shortages impact food bank; organization ready to serve

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations are underway for one of the Facing Hunger Food Bank’s busiest times of the year: the holidays.

The food bank provides food for 130,000 people across the tri-state region.

“People are still making a lot of hard decisions, and some are still playing catch up,” said Cyndi Kirkhart, the executive director of Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We look for it to be a busy holiday season.”

Amidst the ongoing supply chain issues, the food bank has had difficulty acquiring meat products and dairy with an extended shelf life.

“What was once two weeks sometimes takes four to six weeks. We have to plan to stagger orders and not wait as long as we historically have to place them. We keep a close eye on inventory,” Kirkhart said. “Sometimes I have to order more frozen meat than we can hold because I have to strike while the iron’s hot. "

While logistics and inventory take more planning, Kirkhart said, “We’re ready to meet the demand.”

“We’re blessed with strong partnerships like the Salvation Army to make sure families in our region have food boxes,” Kirkhart said. “We’ve got a trailer load of holiday-specific food coming to make families can celebrate.”

Facing Hunger Food Bank has partnered with several other area organizations to deliver food boxes around the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was hit and killed by a log truck Monday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Name of pedestrian hit and killed along US 52 released
Middle school dismisses early after employee reports Fentanyl exposure
WVDNR say two men were charged in Putnam County after a complaint was filed.
Hunting complaint leads to arrest
Both directions of Route 2 have been blocked off as crews clear the crash site in front of the...
Deputies | Driver hits pole, crashes into parked vehicles along Route 2
Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Crews battle house fire

Latest News

Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer says the area needs soccer facilities.
City unveils plans for 90-acre park
One person is reported injured when a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday evening in the...
Crews on scene of car and motorcycle accident
Fire seriously damaged a mobile home Tuesday evening in the Bancroft area of Putnam County.
Fire damages mobile home
Facing Hunger Food Bank impacted by supply chain issues
Facing Hunger Food Bank impacted by supply chain issues