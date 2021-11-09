Advertisement

Tractor-trailer catches fire, eastbound lanes of I-64 shut down

The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down...
The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down Tuesday following a vehicle fire.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-64 East has been shut down Tuesday as emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire, according to 911 dispatchers.

Both eastbound lanes of I-64 have been blocked off near mile marker 43.

Officials say a tractor-trailer caught fire between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits.

Further information has not been released at this time.

