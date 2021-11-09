Woman faces child neglect charges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Jackson County faces child neglect charges after her three children were found living in filthy conditions, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Tara Jett, 35, of Ripley, faces three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, deputies said Tuesday. Investigators say Jett has three children ages, 2, 4, and 7.

Investigators say Jett was living in an apartment along Robin Lane where a toddler was found in a crib with no mattress. In addition, the crib was covered in feces and the child was sleeping on the wire box spring bottom.

The discovery was made after deputies received a tip from Jackson County Housing Authority officials. According to the criminal complaint, deputies said they noticed “an overwhelming odor of urine and feces” coming from outside of the doorway of the apartment.

Investigators also discovered open and unopened bags of trash in the living and dining room areas, along with rotten food and cat feces that appeared a child had stepped into. In addition, the apartment had “an incredible amount of clutter,” forcing investigators to step over items to reach the bedrooms.

According to the complaint, Jett told investigators she knew the home “was not livable” and that she allowed it to reach its “deplorable condition” due to depression.

