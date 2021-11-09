W.Va. lawmaker resigns after moving to another county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Republican Delegate Joshua Higginbotham has resigned from his seat after moving to Kanawha County.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that the 25-year-old Higginbotham submitted a resignation letter Friday to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, saying he no longer lives in the district he was elected to represent.

He represented House District 13, which includes portions of Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties.

First elected in 2016, Higginbotham said in September that he would run for a Senate seat. Gov. Jim Justice will appoint a delegate from a list of recommendations to fill the rest of Higginbotham’s term, which ends next year.

