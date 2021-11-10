17 Ohio State survives scare

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - 3.2 seconds was just enough time for the Ohio State Buckeyes as Zed Key grabbed a pass in the lane and scored the game winner against the Akron Zips. The final score was 67-66. Akron took the lead just moments earlier on a made three pointer and foul shot by Ali Ali who finished the game with 14 points.

OSU’s EJ Liddell led all scorers with 25 points but he fouled out in the final minute of the game. Ohio State starts the year 1-0 and hosts Niagara on Friday night.

