ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Four Ohio Bobcats scored in double figures Tuesday night as they defeated Belmont by a final of 92-80. Mark Sears led Ohio in scoring with 27 while Jason Carter and Ben Vander Plas combined for 39 points as they start the season with a win.

Ohio goes on the road to play Cleveland State Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.