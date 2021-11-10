Buckeyes jump into CFB Playoff top 4
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Michigan State losing at Purdue, Ohio State has jumped into the fourth spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The top three teams are Georgia, Alabama and Oregon with the Cincinnati Bearcats moving into the fifth spot and Michigan is sixth. Ohio State hosts Purdue this coming weekend. Here’s the full list as voted on by the committee.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Texas A&M
12. Wake Forest
13. Baylor
14. BYU
15. Ole Miss
16. NC State
17. Auburn
18. Wisconsin
19. Purdue
20. Iowa
21. Pitt
22. San Diego State
23. UTSA
24. Utah
25. Arkansas
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.