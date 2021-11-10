Advertisement

Buckeyes jump into CFB Playoff top 4

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Michigan State losing at Purdue, Ohio State has jumped into the fourth spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The top three teams are Georgia, Alabama and Oregon with the Cincinnati Bearcats moving into the fifth spot and Michigan is sixth. Ohio State hosts Purdue this coming weekend. Here’s the full list as voted on by the committee.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Texas A&M

12. Wake Forest

13. Baylor

14. BYU

15. Ole Miss

16. NC State

17. Auburn

18. Wisconsin

19. Purdue

20. Iowa

21. Pitt

22. San Diego State

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Arkansas

