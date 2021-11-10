Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Crews battle house fire
Tara Jett faces three counts of child neglect, deputies say.
Mother faces child neglect charges; home found covered in feces
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Cyrus Creek Road in...
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down...
Tractor-trailer catches fire, eastbound lane of I-64 shut down

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China climate envoy: China, US pledge to boost cooperation
Holiday road trip travel 101
Holiday road trip travel 101
Recognizing ALS in our nation's Veterans
Recognizing ALS in our nation’s Veterans