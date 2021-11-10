COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 857 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 10, 2021, there are currently 6,115 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,592 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Gilmer County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mason County, a 39-year old female from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 58-year old female from Boone County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Monroe County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 50-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County.

10 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System Map. Nine are color-coded as green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

857 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s total Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 279,694.

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been reported.

37 outbreaks have been reported in West Virginia’s school system.

530 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital, 177 have been admitted to the ICU and 81 are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 268,987 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 62 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

48,504 additional doses of the vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

This round of the sweepstakes will feature four weeks of prize giveaways.The giveaway schedule will begin the week of Nov. 15, before taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. Giveaways will resume the week of Nov. 29 and continue through the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.

The giveaway will include the following prizes each week:

25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund

100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses

1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student

1 Grand Prize check and party for a school

GRAND PRIZES

Weeks 1-3

Student: One student per week will receive a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog. These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Week 4

Student: One student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.

School: One school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (416), Boone (101), Braxton (49), Brooke (64), Cabell (274), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (7), Fayette (146), Gilmer (11), Grant (73), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (103), Hancock (107), Hardy (93), Harrison (246), Jackson (81), Jefferson (130), Kanawha (482), Lewis (62), Lincoln (165), Logan (84), Marion (266), Marshall (82), Mason (64), McDowell (58), Mercer (274), Mineral (106), Mingo (71), Monongalia (256), Monroe (29), Morgan (45), Nicholas (179), Ohio (113), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (14), Preston (139), Putnam (256), Raleigh (243), Randolph (76), Ritchie (18), Roane (92), Summers (23), Taylor (106), Tucker (22), Tyler (19), Upshur (136), Wayne (96), Webster (48), Wetzel (58), Wirt (10), Wood (210), Wyoming (82). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.