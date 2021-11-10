Duke leads UK at the half

NEW YORK CITY (WSAZ) - It shouldn’t be a surprise that #9 Duke and #10 Kentucky are involved in a tight game to start their basketball seasons. At the half in the Champions Classic, the Blue Devils have a 39-35 lead over the Cats.

Duke is led in scoring by Paolo Banchero who has 12 points while Oscar Tshiebwe is well on his way to a double double as he has 4 points and 8 rebounds while Sahvir Wheeler has 10 points after 20 minutes of play.

This story will be updated when it is over.

