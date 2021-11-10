Eight arrested during warrant sweep in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A six-to-seven-month drug investigation ended with a roundup by Pikeville Police Wednesday.

According to police, so far, eight people have been arrested during the warrant sweep.

Charges of those arrested range from trafficking and possession to evading and assault on a police officer.

Three different teams of officers were involved in Wednesday’s roundup.

This is a developing story.

“This is just a start and it’s going to continue so if you’re doing it, I promise you we’re going to find you and you’ll see what happens,” said Tony Conn, Pikeville Police Department PIO.

Eight people were arrested Wednesday as the Pikeville Police Department carried out a warrant sweep throughout the city and surrounding county. (pikeville police department)

