Groundbreaking ceremony for Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation

Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, hosts a...
Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the 1400 Block of 4th Avenue, Huntington.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation.

Marshall’s new addition is located at 1400 Block of 4th Avenue, Huntington.

The facility is expected to be 77,000 gross square feet.

Its anticipated completion date is fall of 2023. Along with classroom space, the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation will feature a forum and auditorium, computer and finance labs, office space, meeting rooms and study spaces for students.

Featured speakers will include:

  • Marshall University President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert
  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
  • Huntington Mayor Steve Williams
  • Interim Provost and Former Marshall Business Dean Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee
  • Marshall President-elect Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit and a Marshall graduate and benefactor
  • Dr. Jeff Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business
  • Randy Ruttenburg, principal, Fairmount Properties
  • Toney Stroud, Marshall University Board of Governors
  • Commodore Tony Martin, president of the Lewis College of Business Advisory Board.

Other guests included representatives from Marshall’s Board of Governors and the College of Business Advisory Board, as well as Fairmount Properties, the development company leading the project, and architecture firm Perkins Eastman.

