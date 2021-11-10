Groundbreaking ceremony for Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation.

Marshall’s new addition is located at 1400 Block of 4th Avenue, Huntington.

The facility is expected to be 77,000 gross square feet.

Its anticipated completion date is fall of 2023. Along with classroom space, the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation will feature a forum and auditorium, computer and finance labs, office space, meeting rooms and study spaces for students.

Featured speakers will include:

Marshall University President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams

Interim Provost and Former Marshall Business Dean Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee

Marshall President-elect Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit and a Marshall graduate and benefactor

Dr. Jeff Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business

Randy Ruttenburg, principal, Fairmount Properties

Toney Stroud, Marshall University Board of Governors

Commodore Tony Martin, president of the Lewis College of Business Advisory Board.

Other guests included representatives from Marshall’s Board of Governors and the College of Business Advisory Board, as well as Fairmount Properties, the development company leading the project, and architecture firm Perkins Eastman.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.