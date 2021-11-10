Hospital, workers make no progress toward new contract

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Hopes to put an end to a strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital are now tabled after no new agreements were made following an early morning meeting Tuesday.

Hospital workers tell WSAZ they want to get back to work, but not without a fair deal.

“Workers aren’t asking for anything new or above and beyond what they’ve already had,” said Sherri McKinney, one of the director with SEIU District 1199.

Tuesday marked day 6 of a strike for workers and day two back at the bargaining table for hospital workers and administrators.

Union officials say hospital administrators presented another proposal Tuesday that they call “worse than their last, best, and final offer,” which the hospital had delivered last week before workers took to the picket line Wednesday.

“We feel disrespected again,” said Yvonne Brooks, a rehab secretary at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We just want to go back to work. We want to protect our community, we want to serve our community. We want to get back to work for this community and our families.”

WSAZ reached out to the hospital to get more information about the offer, but they declined to release the details.

However, workers say they’re only asking for what they’ve always had.

“The overall wage cut, if they implement this insurance, if you put everyone together, would be 9.86 percent,” McKinney said. “They’re asking workers to make less than what they did two weeks ago, three weeks ago, a month ago.”

With no agreement reached, the strike will continue for what workers and union leaders say will be as long as it takes.

“If they want to pay all this money to bring in all these outsiders, then they can pay us and they can take care of our health insurance and continue to be what it was before.”

WSAZ reached out to Cabell Huntington Hospital to request an on-camera interview with a hospital official.

That request was denied. Instead, the hospital provided us with this statement:

“Cabell Huntington Hospital has resumed negotiations with the members of SEIU and our negotiation team is following recommendations and guidance of the federal mediator. To maintain the integrity of the negotiation process, we will not be discussing the terms of any proposals.”

