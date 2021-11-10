Hurricane Police officer injured in crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Hurricane Police officer was injured in a wreck Wednesday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened around 11:20 a.m. along Teays Valley Road.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

