Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting; another man detained

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been detained Wednesday after a shooting in the Sissonville area that sent another man to the hospital, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Investigators say the victim was shot several times, including in the groin, legs, torso, and hand. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.

Deputies say the man who fired the shots is cooperating with investigators.

The incident happened in a remote area around Hughart Drive and Sisters Lane. A mobile home fire also was reported around the same time in that area, around 1:45 p.m., but it’s not clear if the events are related. Investigators say the fire destroyed the mobile home, but no one was hurt.

Deputies say the shooter and the victim are both residents of the area and know one another. They say there is no danger to the community.

