Meeting health care needs of Veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Since its inception 75 years ago, the Veterans Health Administration has evolved to meet the unique health care needs of veterans from every era.

In this year alone, VHA provided health care to more than 6.5 million veterans and completed over 78 million appointments.

VHA Chief of Staff Army Veteran Jon M. Jensen joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the VA’s innovate and holistic approach.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.