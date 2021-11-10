Advertisement

Military hero Woody Williams recovering from fall

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we honor veterans this week, many prayers and well wishes are going out to a West Virginia military hero.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was hospitalized in Huntington after he fell down a flight of stairs.

Among other injuries, Woody suffered several broken ribs and pelvic fractures. He told us he’s extremely grateful, because he knows it could have been much worse, especially at 98 years of age.

The fall happened two weeks ago, and Woody will be starting physical therapy this week.

If you would like to send a get well card, you can address it to: Woody Williams, Encompass Rehab, 6900 West Country Club Drive, Huntington, WV 25705.

