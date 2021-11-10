Nurse wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket on first day of retirement

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Just hours into her retirement, a woman who worked as a frontline nurse in eastern Kentucky during the COVID pandemic won $200,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery released that information Wednesday, saying the lucky winner is from Dana. She bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg.

Lottery officials said the woman, who had retired after 36 years working as a nurse, discovered she had matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said her good fortune came as something of a sign.

“It was unbelievable,” she said in a news release. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

According to lottery officials, the lucky winner drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

Prestonsburg Double Kwik will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

