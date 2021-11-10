Wonderful Wednesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The month of November is known for some nice weather stretches most years, though this spell is impressive from standpoints of longevity and high temperatures. Normally a nice spell in November will last a few days with highs in the 60s. This week we are working on a stretch of 5 days that will feature the Indian summer warmth of the season.

Wednesday will dawn with lows in the 40s as the colder air of recent mornings succumbs to the southerly flow ahead of our first wet weather system of gumption of the month. Sunny skies will boost readings well into the 60s. Wednesday night a partial cloud cover and breeze will help to keep the air stirred and holds lows near 50.

Thursday is Veterans Day and while skies will trend hazy and mostly cloudy, rain will hold off until day’s end. As the wind picks up highs will aim for 70 again. Then a soaking half inch of rain with gusty winds will blow down many leaves so an opportunity for kids to pick up some cash by leaf raking at week’s end.

Friday thru Monday will see a slow retreat in temperatures back into the chilled level. While a rain or snow shower is possible even probable, the risk of any important weekend rain or snow is very low.

