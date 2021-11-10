WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Schools Superintendent talks masks, vaccine clinics

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, the Cabell County School Board voted to extend the district’s mask mandate until February 1, 2022.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the reason behind the decision, as well as vaccine clinics that are scheduled for booster doses and for children ages 5-11.

