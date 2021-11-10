Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell County Schools Superintendent talks masks, vaccine clinics

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, the Cabell County School Board voted to extend the district’s mask mandate until February 1, 2022.

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the reason behind the decision, as well as vaccine clinics that are scheduled for booster doses and for children ages 5-11.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Crews battle house fire
Tara Jett faces three counts of child neglect, deputies say.
Mother faces child neglect charges; home found covered in feces
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Cyrus Creek Road in...
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down...
Tractor-trailer catches fire, eastbound lane of I-64 shut down

Latest News

It will be located in an area many Marshall alumni might recognize as they may have lived on...
Leaders break ground on new business school facility
Eight people were arrested Wednesday as the Pikeville Police Department carried out a warrant...
Eight arrested during warrant sweep in Pikeville
Holiday road trip travel 101
Holiday road trip travel 101
Recognizing ALS in our nation's Veterans
Recognizing ALS in our nation’s Veterans