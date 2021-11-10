Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Groundbreaking for new MU business school facility

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. The facility, located the former Flats property on 4th Ave., is expected to be complete in fall of 2023.

The WSAZ Now Desk is live with a look at the ceremony and the features that will be included in the facility.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say they got the call just before 6:30 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire.
Crews battle house fire
Tara Jett faces three counts of child neglect, deputies say.
Mother faces child neglect charges; home found covered in feces
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Cyrus Creek Road in...
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Hazard High School Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini
Principal, staff members reprimanded in wake of controversial assembly at Ky. high school
The eastbound lanes of I-64 between the Teays Valley and Nitro exits have been shut down...
Tractor-trailer catches fire, eastbound lane of I-64 shut down

Latest News

Hurricane Police officer injured in crash
Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, hosts a...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 857 new cases reported
Veterans Day observances
Veterans Day observances