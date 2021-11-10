WSAZ Now Desk | Groundbreaking for new MU business school facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. The facility, located the former Flats property on 4th Ave., is expected to be complete in fall of 2023.

The WSAZ Now Desk is live with a look at the ceremony and the features that will be included in the facility.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.