WVU holds off Oakland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers started the 2021-22 season with a tough win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies by a final score of 60-53. Taz Sherman led WVU in scoring with 18 points while Sean McNeil added 11. The Mountaineers shot 40% from the floor but struggled from the three point line where they went 4-21.

Oakland kept it close the first 20 minutes of the game as they trailed by just four points and with :57 left in the game, the Mountaineer lead was just seven points. WVU iced the game from the free throw line after going the last 4:41 without a field goal.

WVU hosts Pitt in the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl this coming Friday with an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

