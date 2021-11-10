Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A homecoming is set early next year for Ashland’s most-celebrated musical daughter.

The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Wynonna Judd will perform at the downtown Ashland venue on Friday, Feb. 4.

Judd, who has performed numerous times in her hometown, rose to fame in the 80s with her mother Naomi Judd as part of The Judds, one of the most celebrated duos in music history.

She’s known for hits including “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy” and “No One Else on Earth.”

Wynonna’s latest release “Recollections,” an EP of cover songs, came out in 2020.

Tickets for the February show go on sale at noon Friday.

