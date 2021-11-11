Advertisement

Chemical spill closes road

U.S. 60 between East Pea Ridge and Davis Creek is shut down due to a chemical spill, according...
U.S. 60 between East Pea Ridge and Davis Creek is shut down due to a chemical spill, according to 911 dispatchers.(WSAZ/Hunter Ellison)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 between East Pea Ridge and Davis Creek is shut down Thursday afternoon due to a chemical spill, according to 911 dispatchers.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said the roadway will remain closed “for quite some time.” Tatum said he learned from police on the scene that a box truck driver hauling a chemical known as AQUCAR experienced an issue, causing the load to shift.

The truck was hauling 16 300-gallon tanks of the chemical, which is used for biocidal issues. It is deemed for industrial use only and has a hazard classification of acute toxicity for inhalation. When the load shifted, the containers burst and started leaking, Tatum said. The perimeter of the safe zone is 150 feet away from the truck.

According to our crew at the scene, eastbound traffic is being diverted onto East Pea Ridge Road.

The incident was reported after 3 p.m.

Several first responders and other agencies are on the scene, including Marathon Fire/HazMat.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

