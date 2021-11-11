U.S. 60 reopen after chemical spill

UPDATE 11/11/21 @ 9 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being closed for hours following a chemical spill, U.S. 60 has reopened in the Barboursville area.

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Frazier released that information shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

During mid-afternoon, the load shifted in a box truck hauling an agent known as glutaraldehyde, leading to a cleanup that involved multiple agencies and HazMat teams. The incident happened near the intersection of U.S. 60 and Alternate Route 10.

We will have more on the developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 between East Pea Ridge and Davis Creek is shut down Thursday afternoon due to a chemical spill, according to 911 dispatchers.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said the roadway will remain closed “for quite some time.” At last check around 5 p.m., he said it could be three more hours before it reopens.

Tatum said he learned from police on the scene that a box truck driver hauling an agent known as AQUCAR experienced an issue, causing the load to shift.

The truck was hauling 16 300-gallon tanks of the chemical, which is used for biocidal issues. It is deemed for industrial use only and has a hazard classification of acute toxicity for inhalation. When the load shifted, the containers burst and started leaking, Tatum said. The perimeter of the safe zone is 150 feet away from the truck.

The chemical also is known as glutaraldehyde, sold under the brand name Cidex and Glutaral among others, is a disinfectant, medication, preservative, and fixative. As a disinfectant, it is used to sterilize surgical instruments and other areas of hospitals. According to a chemical handbook, glutaraldehyde may cause symptoms such as throat and lung irritation, difficulty breathing, nasal irritation, and burning eyes. It can be harmful to workers depending on their level of exposure.

According to our crew at the scene, eastbound traffic is being diverted onto East Pea Ridge Road. The incident was reported mid-afternoon, and a few businesses in the area were closed after the spill.

The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department chief said the roadway will remain closed another two to three hours. First responders are waiting on another HazMat crew, if any offloading of the chemical needs to be done.

Several first responders and other agencies are at the scene, including Marathon Fire/HazMat which was called in for assistance.

According to the fire chief, crews do not believe the chemical has reached the Guyandotte River, which empties nearly 3 miles downstream into the Ohio River.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.