City plans splash pad project

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A splash pad is headed to the city of Danville’s park.

Officials say the city has received a $40,000 grant to help with the project. While that’s not enough funding in itself to build the project, officials from Boone Memorial Hospital say they will help bridge the difference, saying a splash pad is a good way for kids to be active.

They also plan to have covered picnic stands, metal picnic tables and grills -- all just in time for the Fourth of July holiday next year.

City officials say it appears there will no admission fee for kids. They say after the splash pad is complete, the plan is to seek a grant to update the original city park.

