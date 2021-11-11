Construction underway for roundabout upgrades in South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - For drivers like Tyler Porter who drive along the roundabout in South Point nearly everyday, many will tell you it helps the flow of traffic.

“Oh yeah, it makes things a lot easier compared to what was there before,” Porter said.

The roundabout has been in the area for about two years now. While thousands of drivers use it everyday, Mayor Jeff Gaskin says it’s just not wide enough for some larger tractor-trailers to pass through.

This means Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are putting blueprints back on the table.

“A 53-foot trailer comes through hundreds of times every day, but a 200-foot trailer has a little problem. They’re very heavy. The trailers are very long articulated trailers, and they can’t get through our roundabout,” Gaskin says.

The mayor said there are several times a year when 200-foot trailers leave the industrial park and they’re forced to go out of their way to transport their product.

“We can save several days’ time by straightening out this curve a little bit so that a 200-foot truck can make it more of a straight pass,” Gaskin said.

For the next couple of months, crews will be out working on a stretch of the roundabout to make it about 15-feet wider. They’ll begin by removing guardrails and then move on to digging up dirt and pouring concrete.

“It will just about straighten out the curve for that truck,” Gaskin said.

While Gaskin says there are no plans to shut down any part of the roundabout, drivers can expect occasional backups. Crews say they won’t hold up drivers for more than 10 minutes at a time.

“I will have to leave early because of that,” Porter said.

While drivers like Porter adjust to seeing a lot more orange along this stretch, Gaskin says it’ll eventually help everyone pass through and get where they need to go.

Gaskin says the state is paying for the project, which amounts to nearly $300,000.

As of now, construction is supposed to be complete by the end of January.

