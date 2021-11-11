Advertisement

Curtis Johnson joins WSAZ News team

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a new on-air member of our team to introduce.

Curtis Johnson serves viewers as the investigative/political reporter for WSAZ NewsChannel 3, along with its sister stations WVVA-TV in Bluefield, W.Va., WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, W.Va., WDTV-TV in Bridgeport, W.Va., and WHSV-TV serving areas of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

Curtis joined the team in October 2021 with more than two decades of diverse experience in television news, newspaper reporting and government relations. That includes multiple awards for investigative, governmental affairs and legal reporting.

He started his professional career at WSAZ and returns “home” after gaining experience at The Parkersburg News & Sentinel, The (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch and the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Curtis graduated in December 2002 from the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University. He received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and minored in political science.

The lifelong West Virginian and Putnam County native lives with his wife and two school-age children. He enjoys traveling and spending time with family.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just hours into her retirement, a woman who worked as a frontline nurse in eastern Kentucky...
Nurse wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket on first day of retirement
Tyler Gaus died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night in Meigs County, Ohio
Man killed in crash
Robert Layne has been charged with felony counts of arson, malicious wounding, and wanton...
Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting, also faces arson charges
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Cyrus Creek Road in...
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Robert Nolan, 58, of Stout, Ohio, was arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, on warrants from...
Man wanted on rape charges arrested in eastern Kentucky

Latest News

More than half the ACCEL Schools operated charter schools in Ohio received an F, according to...
Charter school company defends its poor record in other states
Portsmouth Police investigating vandalism after window of downtown business broken
Portsmouth Police investigating vandalism after window of downtown business broken
More than half the ACCEL Schools operated charter schools in Ohio received an F, according to...
Charter school company defends its poor record in other states
WSAZ Reporter Brendan Tierney talks one-on-one with ACCEL Schools CEO Ron Packard about the...
WSAZ interview with ACCEL Schools CEO
Night rains lend to Friday cool sun
First Warning Forecast