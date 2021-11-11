Curtis Johnson joins WSAZ News team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a new on-air member of our team to introduce.

Curtis Johnson serves viewers as the investigative/political reporter for WSAZ NewsChannel 3, along with its sister stations WVVA-TV in Bluefield, W.Va., WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, W.Va., WDTV-TV in Bridgeport, W.Va., and WHSV-TV serving areas of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

Curtis joined the team in October 2021 with more than two decades of diverse experience in television news, newspaper reporting and government relations. That includes multiple awards for investigative, governmental affairs and legal reporting.

He started his professional career at WSAZ and returns “home” after gaining experience at The Parkersburg News & Sentinel, The (Huntington) Herald-Dispatch and the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Curtis graduated in December 2002 from the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University. He received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and minored in political science.

The lifelong West Virginian and Putnam County native lives with his wife and two school-age children. He enjoys traveling and spending time with family.

