Customers hope to see improvements at Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly six months under the new ownership of the Charleston Town Center, but customers say they’re still waiting to see change.

The Hull Property Group bought the mall in May of this year.

The company is headquartered in August, Georgia, and it owns and operates more malls in more than a dozen states.

Several months later, customers hoped to see change.

“I don’t usually come here. In fact, this is my first time in over a year,” said Josh Hastings. “There’s not much action to it unless you are hungry. "

Hastings said he would like to see the owners bring more retail stores to the mall.

“I believe they should import more designer stores here and get some attention on the luxury stores that a lot of people in these other states are having. There’s not a lot of things that people can find interesting because it’s the same stuff that they’ve had for a long time,” Hastings said.

For Lindsay Emswiler, a local business owner, she’d like to see more local businesses owners fill the space of the empty storefronts.

“We love the opportunity to shop local and have those local vendors in here that we can support and see more of,” Emswiler said.

Emswiler said the empty storefronts present challenges, though, to business owners. A collaboration between the city and businesses might help to make it more of a level playing field.

“We understand the costs of the leases that local vendors are not going to be able to afford on these properties. That’s going to restrict them from being able to operate, maybe if there was some incentive from the city of Charleston.”

WSAZ reached out to the Charleston Town Center for comment but did not hear back.

