Fire crews respond to brush fire in Boyd County

The brush fire was reported at 4900 block Daniels Fork.
The brush fire was reported at 4900 block Daniels Fork.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Four fire department, sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews were called out after reports of a brush fire Thursday in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Fire crews at the scene tell WSAZ.com what started as a brush fire it 4900 block Daniels Fork spread to a nearby garage.

The call came in just about 1 p.m. Thursday, officials say.

Flames were knocked down and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

