Fire crews respond to brush fire in Boyd County
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Four fire department, sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews were called out after reports of a brush fire Thursday in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Fire crews at the scene tell WSAZ.com what started as a brush fire it 4900 block Daniels Fork spread to a nearby garage.
The call came in just about 1 p.m. Thursday, officials say.
Flames were knocked down and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.