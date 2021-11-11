Humane Association | Puppies found inside dumpster
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A foster family has been found for several puppies that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says were found inside a tote that had been tossed in a dumpster.
The humane association says a good Samaritan rescued the animals.
The pups are not currently available for adoption.
In a post on social media, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said the association is experiencing a big influx of puppies in need of foster homes.
“We provide the supplies and medical care for our fosters, you provide them a safe home environment,” the post continued.
This is a developing story.
