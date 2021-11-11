Advertisement

Huntington Veterans Day Parade and ceremony

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement (VCCI) host a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Thursday, November 11, 2021, to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Services.

The Veterans Day Parade began at the gazebo at 14th Street West, with the Parade starting at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will end at the Huntington’s Veterans Memorial Arch.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

J. Brian Nimmo, MS, FACHE, Director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will serve as the Keynote Speaker. In addition to remarks from Director Nimmo, the Veterans Day Ceremony will include special announcements and awards from local organizations as well as remarks from various civic leaders.

