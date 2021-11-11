Man killed in crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single vehicle crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Tyler Gaus of Ironton was killed when the pickup he was driving went off Dexter Rd. near the Rt. 124 intersection in Meigs County, hit a culvert, then went back across the road and overturned into a creek.

The crash happened a little after 9 Wednesday night. Troopers say Gaus was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved.

