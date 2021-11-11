Man wanted on rape charges arrested in eastern Kentucky

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man wanted on rape charges in central Ohio was arrested Wednesday in Greenup County.

Robert Nolan, 58, of Stout, Ohio, was taken into custody along Enterprise Road in the Maloneton area, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say they received a tip that Nolan could be staying at a home there. They said he was trying to hide in a nearby wooded area when they arrived.

Nolan had been wanted on warrants in Adams County, Ohio. He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

