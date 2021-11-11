Advertisement

McKneely signs with Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Poca’s all state guard decided to celebrate his birthday in style, with a lot of people, plenty of ballons, and on a basketball floor no less.

Isaac McKneely turned 18 on Wednesday and signed a national letter of intent with the University of Virginia on the same day.

McKneely clearly enjoyed having friends and family on hand to help him celebrate the occasion. It’s not every day you get to sign with a powerhouse Atlantic Coast Conference school.

McKneely averaged 22 points per game his junior season and the Dots made it to the Class AA title game where they fell by 3 points.

He was also the West Virginia Gatorade boys’ player of the year.

