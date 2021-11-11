Portsmouth Police investigating vandalism after window of downtown business broken

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lofts at 840 Gallia Street in Portsmouth have surveillance cameras everywhere. Owner Terry Ockerman says there are 27 total.

Nearly every angle of the downtown area around his business is covered by the cameras, so when a neighboring business had a window shattered on Tuesday night, they knew exactly who to call.

“They tried to break out multiple windows,” Ockerman said.

His cameras recorded a woman kicking store front windows along Gallia Street.

“We were lucky that only one window was broken,” said Ockerman, referring to a neighboring business.

The window has already been repaired, but now Portsmouth Police are examining Ockerman’s surveillance video. A felony vandalism charge awaits the perpetrator once they are identified.

“It was a little shocking. It was pretty blatant. Obviously, it didn’t make any sense,” Ockerman said.

He says these kinds of incident don’t happen often in downtown Portsmouth, which is why he is always surprised when it does.

“If you want to think about something, think about this. If it’s not our cameras, it’ll be somebody else’s,” Ockerman said.

Portsmouth Police have not made any arrests in this case.

