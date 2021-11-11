Advertisement

SOMC experiencing an unplanned downtime of clinical systems

According to a Facebook post by Southern Ohio Medical Center, the health network is...
According to a Facebook post by Southern Ohio Medical Center, the health network is experiencing an unplanned downtime of clinical systems.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - According to a Facebook post by Southern Ohio Medical Center, the health network is experiencing an unplanned downtime of clinical systems.

SOMC has reassured that this does not directly impact their ability to care for current inpatients but some procedures may be rescheduled. There is no word on when this issue will be resolved or how this happened.

This a developing story and are working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just hours into her retirement, a woman who worked as a frontline nurse in eastern Kentucky...
Nurse wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket on first day of retirement
Robert Layne has been charged with felony counts of arson, malicious wounding, and wanton...
Man arrested in Kanawha County shooting, also faces arson charges
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening on Cyrus Creek Road in...
Crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital
Hurricane Police officer injured in crash
Eight people were arrested Wednesday as the Pikeville Police Department carried out a warrant...
Nine arrested during warrant sweep in Pikeville

Latest News

The pups are not currently available for adoption, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane...
Humane Association | Puppies found inside dumpster
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) and the Veterans Committee for Civic...
Huntington Veterans Day Parade and ceremony
Huntington Veterans Day parade
First Stage Theatre ALL TOGETHER NOW
First Look at 4 - All Together Now First Stage Theatre