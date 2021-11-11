SOMC experiencing an unplanned downtime of clinical systems

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - According to a Facebook post by Southern Ohio Medical Center, the health network is experiencing an unplanned downtime of clinical systems.

SOMC has reassured that this does not directly impact their ability to care for current inpatients but some procedures may be rescheduled. There is no word on when this issue will be resolved or how this happened.

This a developing story and are working to learn more.

