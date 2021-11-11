Toyota West Virginia announces $240 million investment for new production line

BUFFALO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Toyota West Virginia announced Thursday it is investing $204 million to add a production line of hybrid transaxles in Putnam County.

The announcement was made at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia.

According to Toyota, the new hybrid transaxle line investment will provide new equipment and operational upgrades to modernize the facility.

Toyota says the new line will allow team members to ‘diversify their skillset and play a large role in Toyota’s future producing electric vehicles.”

“Toyota West Virginia is preparing for future market needs as demand increases in the area of vehicle electrification,” said Srini Matam, president of TMMWV. “The investment will fun targeted improvements that will increase our flexibility and competitiveness, allowing us to be in a better position to directly respond to shifting consumer demand for higher efficiency vehicles.”

This announcement comes on the heels of another recent plant expansion in February. Then, a $210 million investment was announced in addition to 100 new jobs to expand capacity of Toyota West Virginia’s four-cylinder and V6 engine lines.

