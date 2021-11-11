Ribbon cutting ceremony held for final section of U.S. 35 project

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to mark the opening of the final 14.6-mile section of U.S. 35.

The portion of the road spans from the Buffalo Bridge to one mile north of County Route 40 in Mason County.

In April 2019, Gov. Jim Justice announced the 37-mile project that would upgrade U.S. 35 from two lanes to four lanes from the Scott Depot exit on Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio line.

The event, held on Veterans Day, also paid tribute to all veterans and their families in honor of their sacrifice.

Secretary of West Virginia Veterans Affairs, Edward Ted Diaz, U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Jeff Blanton with the Federal Highways Administration, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Governor Jim Justice all spoke at Thursday’s ceremony.

Following the ribbon-cutting, Gov. Justice led a parade of vehicles along the new highway all the way to Point Pleasant, then back to Buffalo.

This Roads to Prosperity project allows travelers to drive on a four-lane pavement for 37 consecutive miles beginning at the Interstate 64 exit at Scott Depot and continuing straight through to Point Pleasant and the Ohio state line.

The final 14.6-mile section of U.S. 35 cost about $257 million. The project included 10 new bridges and a new interchange where Route 35 meets State Route 869. The project required a completely new alignment for the highway. Work crews moved approximately 16.8 million cubic yards of earth, laid more than 73,000 tons of asphalt, and put in more than 38,000 feet of drainage pipe for the project.

