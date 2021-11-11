Veterans Day forecast, fine by day, nasty by night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time to honor our veterans of foreign war with parades, commemorations and celebrations. Local events of renown include parades in Huntington, Charleston and Ripley as well as somber yet up-beat events in Gallipolis and Pikeville to name a few. It’s all part of Armistice Day too, as we stop to remember this first such celebration with the signing of the armistice to end World War I on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour at Le Francport near Compiègne in France.

Weather-wise the daylight hours should hold up fine as partly cloudy-hazy skies and a stiff wind from the south conspire to propel temperatures back into the 70s. By day’s end the cloud cover will lower and gusty showers and squalls will commence. Timing the showers will be a job to do on Thursday afternoon as we track the cells as they cross the Bluegrass and Buckeye States. Odds favor an arrival of rain before dark in Northern Kentucky and the Scioto Valley of Ohio (say between 3 and 5pm) with areas along the Ohio river from Huntington to Parkersburg and along the country music highway from Ashland to Pikeville getting ion on the rain just after sundown (in the 5 until 7 time slot). From there rain would progress to the I-79,I-77 stretch through West Virginia by 6-9pm.

Before the rains highs make it back to the low 70s, then during the rain the air will cool first into the 60s and 50s and ending up in the 40s by sunrise Friday when the rain will have moved on.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when the rains arrive as the first hour of rain after a dry spell can make roads slick to drive upon. In addition gusty winds will be knocking down plenty of leaves which can also be slippery to travel over.

By Friday into the weekend the air will be cooling down in stages with Friday’s high near 60 replaced by 40s with a stiff breeze and cloud cover over the weekend.

